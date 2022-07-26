A Half Moon Bay man convicted of sending lewd social media messages starting in 2015 to a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Patrick Joseph Andorfer, 51, sent more than 500 text messages, sexually explicit as time passed in 2017, the DA’s Office said. An investigation and sting operation led to his arrest on the 600 block of Correas Street after detectives pretending to be the young girl arranged to meet him, the DA’s Office said.
