A Half Moon Bay man was arrested April 26 for sexually assaulting two juveniles between September 2018 and April 2022, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation was launched in October 2021 after detectives received a report of a sexual assault of a minor. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Cesar GomezPerez, 25, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a juvenile against her will. Detectives also identified an additional juvenile who had sex with him in a separate incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested for rape of a minor over 14, meeting with a minor for sex acts, and sex with a minor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There is concern for the potential other victims who may not yet have come forward.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at (650) 363-4057 or email dbchiu@smcgov.org. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
