Foster City is keeping an eye on cost escalations for its capital improvements projects amid rising costs, with overall city finances looking healthy.
“We are seeing cost escalations for the CIP projects. We are a relatively young city, but our infrastructure needs repair. We have around 36 projects over the next five years,” Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
The council discussed budget issues around capital improvement projects — such as parks and replacing turf and other revenue enhancement options — at its March 28 meeting. Capital improvement projects focus on community roads, sidewalks, utilities and facilities.
Of the 36 projects, 26 are new, and 10 are existing. Existing projects include wastewater treatment plant improvements and its Levee Improvement Project, designed to keep Foster City safe from storms and high tides. Other new projects are improvements to parks, traffic signals, lagoons, water and synthetic turf replacement.
Awasthi said all cities are seeing cost escalation in CIP projects. However, she said the CIP cost escalations are not a heavy strain on the budget. More information will be available on the overall budget at a May 9 budget meeting.
“Every city is dealing with cost escalations, and we can’t escape that despite our strong financial position,” Awasthi said.
The city is considering an $8 million expense to maintain and enhance Boothbay Park, a destination park. Awasthi said that Foster City is looking at $30 million in park improvements and maintenance of its 24 park system in the long term. Council asked staff to analyze strategic needs and if that level of park maintenance is sustainable in the long term. The council will then consider the tradeoffs of not spending that much on its park system.
“Long term, we need to evaluate the $30 million cost and the sustainability of that,” Awasthi said.
Despite potential costs, the council favors replacing turf at local parks because of the environmental and water conservation benefits. It also wants to expedite a lagoon dredging project, with staff plans to evaluate project feasibility and options. Foster City would look at funding details and work with homeowner’s associations and neighborhoods.
The council is looking at additional revenue sources amid increased cost escalations and labor costs. It has expressed interest in potential changes to its business license tax to increase revenue. The council is exploring a gross receipts cap increase from business license taxes that would affect around 20 large businesses in Foster City.
Its overall financial picture also looks better after federal funding helped balance pandemic revenue losses. In February, a mid-year financial budget forecast indicated a general fund structural deficit of around $2 million. However, federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act means the city is now projecting a surplus, Awasthi said. Foster City’s fund reserves remain healthy, despite the designation of around $19 million for use in Foster City’s Recreation Center Project.
