 
Foster City’s search for a city manager has reached the interview process stage, with the City Council interviewing candidates for the position Thursday.
“We cannot share who we are interviewing, but we are at a point in our process and job search where we are reviewing the applicants,” Foster City Mayor Richa Awasthi said Thursday.
Awasthi said she could not reveal any other information about the process, such as how many people were interviewed or how the interview process has gone, citing the meeting being in a closed session. The council held a special meeting Feb. 17 to conduct interviews of candidates that lasted most of the day. She said the city would share information on future meetings and next steps later.
Foster City is currently without a permanent city manager after the council voted 3-2 to fire previous City Manager Peter Pirnejad without cause Aug. 25. Vice Mayor Jon Froomin and Councilmember Sanjay Gehani voted against his dismissal. The council has declined to give specific reasoning for the decision. It appointed Kevin Miller as interim city manager Sept. 13. Miller previously served as the city manager until his retirement in 2018.
Foster City Council has picked consulting firm Ralph Andersen and Associates to lead the interview and hiring process.

