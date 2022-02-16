Lagoon at Foster City

 Patty Gock, Foster City

The unseasonably warm weather caused an algae bloom in the Foster City Lagoon, which officials are working to remove, according to the city.

The dead algae causes the appearance of water discoloration or presence of floating material but is not harmful. Last week, crews started removing the dead algae that floated to the water’s surface, including the areas along the edge of the lagoon where the material accumulated. This work is expected to continue through the week. To prevent future blooms, crews are adding organic blue pond dye to the water which will help impede the growth of algae by slowing photosynthesis. Additionally, the lagoon level will be raised this week to introduce new cooler water into the lagoon and promote water exchange, which will be maintained for the immediate future, according to the city.

Contact the Public Works Department at (650) 286-3270 with any questions or comments.

