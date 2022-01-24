Amid public health concerns about the growing Foster City geese population, the city has received one federal permit needed to cull their numbers but is waiting on the second and final approval.
“I think it’s important for the community to understand that this is about population control and not the complete removal of the geese and that all other efforts are being put forth, as they have been, for 20 years or so,” Councilmember Sanjay Gehani said.
Foster City is concerned about the public health hazard of Canada geese poop left on Foster City parks, beaches and lagoons. Poop has been found on lawns, near homes, schools, water areas and public parks, with worries about outdoor community activities. The city said since 2017, high bacteria levels due to goose droppings had been seen in Foster City lagoon and beach areas. Despite several non-lethal attempts to scare the geese away over the months, the city has been unsuccessful in solving the issue. Foster City saw a significant increase in the geese population in 2021 to 323 when the population was around 180 in 2020. Councilmembers have expressed concern that current strategies would not be enough to address the issue amid increased public health risks. Concerns about potentially polluted beaches near Erckenbrack Park, Gull Park and Marlin Park led to testing that showed geese and seagulls were the primary bacteria culprits. The council in November approved a mitigation plan that gives the city the option to kill the geese and destroy nests to go along with other nonlethal solutions. The primary nesting site for geese in Foster City is Bair Island.
Foster City applied for a degradation permit from the Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as federal regulations protect Canada geese. Degradation permits are used as a short-term measure until long-term nonlethal measures reduce numbers. Most permits are allowed for about a year and would need to be renewed yearly. The city has completed the first step of obtaining a permit from the Wildlife Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The second step is getting a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which can take at least six months. City staff said the federal agency is experiencing delays due to staffing but still expects to meet the initial timeline.
The city is stepping up public engagement efforts through March and will hold a community clean-up event in April. The city plans to begin with engagement and education of park users and residents, followed by social media posts, educational videos and launching a “Healthy Waters, Healthy Parks” branding initiative.
