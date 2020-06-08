Foster City has officially canceled all traditional summer events, including the popular Fourth of July fireworks, due to COVID-19, but a roster of smaller gatherings, virtual events and drive-in movie screenings is being developed.
“The city wanted to make sure that it continued to encourage the sense of community while protecting all residents from the impacts of COVID-19,” Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Liu said in a statement. “These events are designed to address both goals.”
The summer’s new programming includes a virtual talent show in June, virtual Fourth of July celebration and citywide yard sale in July, drive-in movie screenings in August, social distancing summer concerts, a family overnighter in which people camp out in their own yards and/or living rooms, and Wednesday night food trucks throughout the summer. Other events are also under consideration. The virtual events are anticipated to collectively cost $15,000.
All of the city’s traditional summer events, also including the summer concert series and Summer Days festival, are expected to return in 2021.
At a meeting Monday, June 1, the City Council also allocated $50,000 to commemorate the city’s 50th birthday next year, though exactly how the money will be spent has yet to be decided.
Councilman Jon Froomin proposed using the money if not for a gathering of some kind given COVID-19 then on a commemorative city flag or stickers on city vehicles.
“We should be doing things to recognize that significant milestone in our community,” Froomin said.
In other business, City Hall is set to reopen July 1, and Parks and Recreation staff continue to finalize plans for summer camps and virtual classes. Also in July the city will begin renting out recreation facilities on a “very limited basis” and with restrictions, Liu said. City facilities will continue to open in phases each month through September.
During Monday’s meeting, the council adopted a resolution proclaiming June 2020 as LGBTQ Pride Month, but did not approve a request from the community to raise the pride flag at City Hall.
“It’s not our policy to put flags on a government building like that so I prefer to keep it that way,” said Mayor Catherine Mahanpour. “As a government building, we generally don’t raise flags other than the United States flag.”
Councilman Sam Hindi cited legal concerns in deciding against the raising of the flag.
“I reached out to the city attorney who shared concerns about raising a flag other than the U.S. flag on City Hall just because it kind of opens the door for other entities who we might not to raise a flag. An unintended consequence is we might have to live with, for example, a racist organization if it puts in a request to raise a flag and that’d put us in a not comfortable position.”
Hindi went on to assure the LGBTQ community “that we support you 100%, you’re a part of our community and we appreciate all your contributions.”
Finally, Foster City Police Chief Tracy Avelar during the meeting weighed in on the protests throughout the country in response to the killing of George Floyd.
“As a police chief and a human being, I’m disgusted and saddened and saddened and really ashamed of how George Floyd died literally begging for his life,” she said. “Through leadership that started before me, the Foster City Police Department has a history of hiring for personality and character and then we teach them how to be cops.
“We train for competency and professionalism and we continually monitor for accountability,” she continued. “We are not perfect we’re human, but every officer in this agency knows they have a duty to intercede and hold each other accountable and I’ve seen it.”
Councilmembers offered praise for the department.
“It’s very difficult in these times to be in law enforcement, but I take pride in the culture of the Foster City PD,” Hindi said. “It’s a culture of community, it’s a culture of community policing and it’s a culture that won’t tolerate any racism or abuse.”
