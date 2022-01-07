To reduce safety hazards involving students and drivers near schools in Foster City, new traffic control measures have been installed, the city announced.
These efforts near Bowditch Middle School included placing a new crosswalk sign adjacent to the intersection of Swordfish and Haddock streets plus painting the curb red along Swordfish Street to increase pedestrian visibility. A new crosswalk has been painted across Catamaran Street along Beach Park Boulevard near Beach Park Elementary School.
The crosswalk sign and new crosswalk were completed in the December 2021. Foster City police officers will continue their presence in the school zones to ensure compliance with the new traffic control measures, according to the city.
