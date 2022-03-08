A former chief of cardiology at the Palo Alto VA Hospital pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of abusive sexual contact, a felony, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, Northern District of California announced.
John Giacomini, 73, of Atherton, subjected a subordinate to unwanted sexual advances over a period of time beginning in the fall of 2017, which the DOJ said culminated on Dec. 20, 2017, when he turned out the lights in a room, pulled the victim from a chair, released the drawstring of her scrubs, and fondled her breasts and other intimate areas. A janitor opened the door and interrupted the contact, prosecutors said.
The woman had “explicitly” told Giacomini on Nov. 10, 2017, that she was not interested in a romantic or sexual relationship with him, prosecutors said.
The victim later resigned from her job, prosecutors said, citing the cardiologist’s behavior as her principal reason for leaving.
Giacomini had previously held a faculty position at the Stanford University School of Medicine.
Giacomini’s sentencing is scheduled for July 12. He faces a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, restitution, supervised release, and assessment, according to the DOJ.
