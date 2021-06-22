Former Broadmoor Police Chief Michael Connolly is being charged with violating conflict of interest laws, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
The complaint alleges that Connolly violated conflict of interest laws when he was hired as police chief in 2019. At the time, Connolly was a member of the Broadmoor Police Commission, a group of elected commissioners responsible for selecting and appointing the chief of police.
Connolly served as chief of police from 2019 until he resigned two weeks ago, according to the Broadmoor Police Department. The Broadmoor Police Department serves the unincorporated community of Broadmoor in San Mateo County.
Following Connolly’s hiring, potential conflict of interest violations were reported to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, or FPPC, which then referred the case to the District Attorney’s Office.
Following an investigation, the District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint in San Mateo County Superior Court last Thursday.
Connolly is being charged with three misdemeanors related to conflict of interest laws.
He is charged with two misdemeanors under Government Code section 1090, which “prohibits an officer, employee, or agency from participating in making government contracts in which the official or employee within the agency has a financial interest,” according to the FPPC website.
Connolly is also charged with one misdemeanor count of Government Code section 87100, which states that a public official cannot “make, participate in making or in any way attempt to use his official position to influence a governmental decision in which he knows or has reason to know he has a financial interest,” according to the California Legislative Information website.
Connolly is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, at the South San Francisco courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.