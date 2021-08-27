The San Mateo Consolidated Firefighter’s Association Chili Cook Off is returning to spice up San Mateo’s Central Park this Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event draws teams from across San Mateo County to compete for attendees’ taste buds and bragging rights for who can concoct the tastiest chili. All proceeds of this heated competition and tasty fundraiser go to supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“We’ve had an incredibly challenging past few years between the pandemic and unprecedented fire seasons. I’m excited to join our local firefighters in bringing the community together for a good cause and a good time,” San Mateo Consolidated Fire Capt. Gino Lavezzo said in a statement. “This event directly supports children with muscular dystrophy with enrichment programs that provide not only a source of engagement for them, but help for their family members as well.”
Just $10 gets you in to this family-friendly event where you can taste as many of the chili entries as you want and get a bowl of your favorite. Attendees at this year’s event will be treated to live music and those 21 years and older can purchase adult beverages.
The San Mateo Firefighters’ Chili Cook Off is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Fitzgerald Ball Field in Central Park, 50 E. Fifth Ave., San Mateo.
