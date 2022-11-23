A woman accused of killing a man while driving under the influence on Highway 1 has been sentenced to six years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Liana Felde, 29, of Felton, was accused of a Feb. 27, 2021, crash on Highway 1 south of Dehoff Canyon Road that left 32-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Jesse Schouboe dead. She pleaded no contest to the charges Oct. 14, and was sentenced Nov. 22. She received six years and eight months in jail, with 51 days credit for time served.
