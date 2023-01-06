A father charged with throwing the baby onto a glass table during an argument with his wife has pleaded no contest to felony child abuse, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The boy, 17 days old, suffered two skull fractures after Bin Pan, 42, of San Mateo, allegedly threw the boy into a table 3-5 feet away. Pan allegedly told San Mateo police he had had enough of caring for the baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.