Some 120 homes were evacuated Tuesday due to the Freedom Fire, which has burned 37 acres and is 50% contained, and the Panther Ridge Fire, which has burned 25 acres and is 95% contained as of Wednesday.
Evacuees will be allowed to return to areas of Nunes Road, Gilette Road, Bens Way, Halton Lane, Panther Ridge Road and Stapp Road.
High winds across the Bay Area sparked at least 18 vegetation fires in Santa Cruz County and some of San Mateo County. No injuries have been reported and Cal Fire expects to contain most by Wednesday evening.
Other fires affecting Santa Cruz County include the China Grade Fire (20 acres) and the Fanning Fire (18 acres), which are both 95% contained.
The North Butano Fire, at Pescadero Creek County Park in San Mateo County, is 10 acres and 95% contained.
A smaller fire, the Bloom Fire at Little Basin Road and Upper Bloom Grade Road, is 8 acres and 50% contained.
For updates on Cal Fire incidents, people can visit fire.ca.gov/incidents or the Twitter account for Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit @CALFIRECZU.
