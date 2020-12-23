Recent large swells revealed a void forming underneath the Pacifica Pier caused by seawater and officials in the city have begun emergency repair work with a local contractor and marine engineering firm, officials said Tuesday.
The void, which was created by an opening at the bottom of the seawall where it meets the pier abutment, was temporarily stabilized. The city interviewed three coastal contractors for an emergency design-build contract to complete the work and will be moving forward with a local contractor, MRC, who specializes in emergency coastal repair work, according to the city.
The contractor will place large rocks at the oceanside of the breach to prevent wave energy from entering the void, thereby making it safe for work on the repair and preventing the void from growing larger. MRC set up the work Tuesday and it is anticipated it will be done by Christmas Eve. Once the breach area is safe to enter, the city will determine an effective repair, according to officials.
The area is currently stable and the city continues to monitor the void area. During construction, Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic and be limited to residents only. The work may go into the evening. Pedestrian traffic will also be limited to residents only and may be subject to rerouting to Palmetto to cross the construction area.
Anyone with questions can call (650) 738-3760 or email dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us.
