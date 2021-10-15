Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

An El Granada man was robbed of his wallet and cellphones at gunpoint in his driveway Thursday afternoon by two men who ran off but were not found, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:35 p.m., the man on the 100 block of Avenue Granada was pulling his car into his driveway while returning home and was confronted by one suspect who pointed a gun at him.

After stealing his stuff, he ran away with another man eastbound. They were described as Black, about 6 feet, thin, wearing black hoodies, dark pants, and one showing blue underwear over sagging pants, and black face coverings, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cellphones were found discarded on the side of Highway 1, by the airport, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

