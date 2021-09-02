An El Granada man was arrested Aug. 31 for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child on three different occasions when he was baby-sitting, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified as Michael Banister, 35, and he was arrested without incident after an investigation that began Aug. 2. He has a lengthy criminal history from Oregon and recently moved to El Granada within the past two years, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about the suspect contact Detective J. Fava at (650) 363-4192 or email jfava@smcgov.org.
