An operation dubbed “Operation Shattered Glass” by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office netted eight arrests and more than $2 million in stolen goods from a series of burglaries in San Mateo County, according to authorities.
The investigation came to a head in the early morning of Jan. 23 when the Sheriff’s Office crime suppression unit along with other agencies executed eight search warrants and multiple arrest warrants. The warrants stemmed from multiple auto, residential and commercial burglaries throughout the county. Most of the stolen property in these burglaries were electronics, laptops, cameras and commercial retail merchandise. During the investigation into these burglaries, officers were led to an organization in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that was buying and selling stolen property from the burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The search warrants were executed at five residences throughout San Mateo County, and two residences and one storage unit in San Francisco. While searching the residences, more than $2 million in personal stolen property was located including electronics, laptops, camera equipment and commercial retail merchandise. A total of eight suspects were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail. More than $150,000 in cash was seized during the operation as well as three vehicles and a residence totaling over $1.2 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Those arrested are Juarez Nino Vicente-Silvestre, 30, of Daly City; Rudy Alexander Riverafolgar, 18, of Pacifica; Yamel Cristina Vallejo Lopez, 28, of Daly City; Armando Ortez, 40, of Daly City; Kevin Orlando Hernandez Sanchez, 26, of Daly City; Jose Maldonado Soto, 30, of Daly City; Zhipeng Chen, 36, of San Francisco; and Alex RiveraPeraza, 42, of Daly City.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit worked with personnel from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the California Highway Patrol — Cargo Theft Task Force, the San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force, the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force, the San Francisco Police Department, the Redwood City Police Department, the Daly City Police Department, the South San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s to dismantle the organized group of criminals, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office will be working to identify the victims and rightful owners of this property and will return it to them when possible. Anyone who may have information to provide about these individuals, property or crimes is encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit at SMCOCSU@smcgov.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the anonymous tip-line at (800) 547-2700.
