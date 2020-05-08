Residents in San Mateo and Contra Costa counties may soon have the option of having some packages delivered via drone, a San Bruno-based company announced Thursday.
Dive Delivery said it plans to launch a trial service for residents in the two counties in which a drone could deliver small, lightweight packages of essential goods like face masks directly to a person’s backyard.
The company said it would first send an empty-handed drone on a test flight to a resident’s house when they sign up for the trial. Once the test flight is completed, the package would then be affixed to the drone and delivered to the person’s backyard.
The delivery system also notifies customers before and after packages are delivered to ensure they are not standing under the drone, according to Dive, a subsidiary of the drone services and consulting company Airzus.
Delivery planning and execution will be handled by the drone flight operations management company Avision and its mobile app.
Multiple companies, including Google and UPS, have floated the idea of using drones to deliver packages for several years.
In 2015, Amazon showed off a prototype of a Prime Air drone, which would deliver packages weighing less than 5 pounds in under half an hour. Prime Air drones were expected to begin delivering packages last year, but the delivery method has yet to become available.
The ride-hailing service Uber has also toyed with the use of drones to deliver food ordered on its Uber Eats service. The company began testing drone delivery of meals for two last year in San Diego.
