The Downtown San Mateo Association has hired Mackenzie Jakoubek to be its new executive director to take over the long-vacant position focused on representing downtown businesses and advocating for their interests.
Jakoubek said her first goal is a listening tour of some of the more than 400 downtown businesses to hear about their desires for the area, along with meeting with board members.
“I’m feeling great,” Jakoubek said of her first week. “I’m only on my fourth day on the job, but everyone I’ve met is so supportive and excited to have someone in this role.”
Jakoubek previously served as the director of partnerships and memberships at Asia Society Northern California, a nonprofit in San Francisco that works to strengthen partnerships between the Bay Area and Asia. She left to take the executive director job because of its location and natural fit that will allow her to show her skills around building partnerships and event coordination. She also spent 15 years working for the nonprofit Marines’ Memorial Association and Foundation, where she oversaw the recruitment, retention and engagement of 15,000 veterans and active duty members. Jakoubek grew up in the midwest and has lived in the Bay Area since 2006, with her last few years living on the Peninsula.
She said her impressions of downtown were of a vibrant area filled with various locally owned businesses and restaurants, with each unique block bringing life to the city. DSMA Board Member Lew Cohen, who owns B Street Books, said the board was excited to have her in the position. For years, volunteers filling the job who could not put in the hours or time a full-time person could. The Downtown San Mateo Association is a nonprofit advisory board charged by the City Council with managing downtown assessment fee funds and addressing a variety of issues. Cohen believes her people skills and collaboration experience will greatly benefit downtown.
“She has excellent people skills,” Cohen said. “Her foremost job is to interact with the business downtown and get the pulse and see what they need and make downtown San Mateo better.”
He believes someone in a full-time position will give businesses extra help and work toward goals of getting more events, public art and continuing relationships with the city. The last executive director was Ann Fienman, who left the position in 2018.
The money to hire a new executive director comes from the DSMA raising business assessment fees. Downtown has dealt with issues around cleanliness, larger vacancy rates and the pandemic in recent years, with many hoping to improve it and put it on the same level as Burlingame and San Carlos.
People can meet Jakoubek at the next DSMA meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Peninsula Italian American Social Club at 100 N. B St. People can also email hqdsma@gmail.com to set up a meeting time or for more information.
