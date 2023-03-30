Crystal Leach was officially named superintendent of the Sequoia Union High School District by the district’s Board of Trustees Wednesday, March 22, and will officially take on the role April 1.
Leach has served as associate superintendent of administrative services since 2019 before being asked to serve as interim superintendent late last year when former Superintendent Darnise Williams left the role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.