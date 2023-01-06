Authorities responded to a hazardous materials incident at a science laboratory classroom at Westmoor High School in Daly City on Friday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters and a hazmat team responded at 8:13 a.m. to the school at 131 Westmoor Ave. and learned that a staff member on campus had smelled smoke with a chemical odor and saw a blue-tinted smoke coming from the science lab, fire officials said.
