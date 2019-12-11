Critical Burlingame officials questioned whether a development proposal designed to offer tenants space to live and work accomplished its intended goal.
The Burlingame Planning Commission criticized a proposal to redevelop the former Valero gas station property at the corner of California Drive and Floribunda Avenue into a live/work project, according to video of the meeting Monday, Dec. 9.
While admiring the intent of the development proposed to spread 26 units across five stories, commissioners encouraged designers to more clearly emphasize the project’s commercial usefulness. No decision was made at the meeting, as the proposal will return before officials for further examination at a later date.
“I’m trying to find a way to latch onto this as live/work and allow for this use in a location that is otherwise not allowed as a strict condominium project — which reads to me as a condominium project,” said Commissioner Richard Terrones.
Live/work developments are designed to offer tenants a place to both run a business and make their home in the same unit. Burlingame officials have promoted the development of such projects since updating the general plan to encourage creative land use.
While commissioners largely appreciated the ambitious vision of the proposal at 601 California Drive, most agreed insufficient attention was paid to focusing on the work component. Instead, officials suggested the project was designed essentially as a residential project, with limited space set aside for residents to work.
“Help me understand how this is live/work,” said Terrones to applicant and architect Ian Birchall.
In his defense, Birchall said the design abides by the city’s requirements for such projects. Furthermore, he suggested adequate space in the units exist to accommodate those who run remote businesses, financial services or other similar enterprises.
Such an argument proved unconvincing with officials though, and commissioners pushed Birchall to consider redesigning portions of the building to better serve businesses.
Pointing to the city’s development guidelines, Commissioner Will Loftis also said buildings must be designed to assure they are interesting and engaging for both residents and the broader community.
“I want you to make it work, but you have got to solve the pedestrian problem,” said Loftis, referring to the experience those passing by the development from the street may have.
To that end, commissioners focused on the ground floor of the building as an area where support services for tenants and businesses could be located. A room designed to house electrical functions for the building was identified by commissioners as an area where a conference room, coworking space or other business operations could be placed.
Birchall said he would consider such a proposal, though it would require him to reconfigure portions of the parking garage. The garage is proposed to offer 27 spaces, including one electric charging station, plus room for bicycles and motorcycles.
And while Birchall was receptive to the push by commissioners for more focus on business operations on the ground floor, he would not consider reserving such space for a retail business.
Pointing to the difficulties brick-and-mortar storefronts are facing in Burlingame currently, Birchall said he did not consider the location a viable location for a retail occupant.
Most commissioners expressed their appreciation for Birchall’s willingness to compromise. But that sentiment was balanced against the prevailing opinion that the project required additional refinement before officials considered it viable.
“Personally, I cannot approve it the way it is presented,” said Terrones.
