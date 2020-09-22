Additional establishments will now be permitted to expand operations following months of COVID-related restrictions as San Mateo County moves from the state’s most restrictive purple tier to the less restrictive red tier.
“Hallelujah, we are out of the purple and into the red,” said Supervisor David Canepa in a press release following the state’s announcement Tuesday morning.
Counties in the red tier, showing a “substantial” risk of spreading COVID-19, are permitted to operate indoor dining, theaters, places of worship, museums and zoos at either 25% or a capacity of 100 people depending on which is fewer. Malls and all indoor retail will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity while gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to open at 10% capacity.
After remaining in the purple tier for three weeks, the county maintained having fewer than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and maintained a positive test rate below 8% for two weeks. Currently, the county has 6.8 new cases for every 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 4.5%, according to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy COVID-19 dashboard.
For school to reopen, the county must remain in the red tier for two consecutive weeks. The county will also have to remain in the red tier for at least three consecutive weeks before moving into the next less restrictive orange tier. To enter the orange “moderate” tier, the county will have to maintain a positivity rate below 4.9% while also reporting 3.9 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
“This remains far from over,” said San Mateo County’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. “To get out of this situation depends on all of us. Our collective best course of action: No gatherings outside of immediate households, use facial coverings extensively, and social distancing.”
