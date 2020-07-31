As of this week, San Mateo County had the highest census self-response rate in California at 73.9 percent, officials said Friday.

The county’s response rate exceeds the national rate of 62.8 percent and the California rate of 64 percent, according to the San Mateo County Office of Community Affairs,

This year’s rate also exceeds San Mateo County’s 2010 census rate of 73.2 percent.

Still, the county acknowledges that over a quarter of households are not counted, and plans to continue its census outreach, especially in historically under-counted communities.

On Aug. 11, census enumerators will begin in-person house visits to households that have not yet filled out the census form.

At any point, the census can be completed online at my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020. The deadline to self-respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31.

