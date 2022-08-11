Beginning this fall, the San Mateo County Community College District and its three campuses will be completely tobacco-free, a move aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of students, faculty and visitors.
The policy, adopted by trustees in November, will take effect on the first day of classes Aug. 17 but district officials have already begun implementing changes by removing signs and designated smoking areas and planning for educational resources, according to a press release from Breath California, a health organization advocating for cleaner air and fighting lung disease.
“We realize that this change does not happen overnight, and we will be introducing the policy with an educational approach to enforcement at this time to provide people time and tools to make the transition successful,” said the district’s Director of Public Safety Brian Tupper in a press release Wednesday.
Moving forward, smoking or the consumption of any tobacco products or items containing nicotine will be prohibited on campuses or district property and violators could face disciplinary actions. Additional resources and support will be available to help students and faculty quick smoking which Breath California notes can cause numerous health problems, including cancer, heart disease, asthma attacks, respiratory and ear infections and tooth and gum diseases.
According to the press release, tobacco smoke contains more than 40,000 chemicals, 200 of which are known poisons and 43 are known to cause cancer.
“Rolling out this policy will help reduce tobacco use, tobacco waste and secondhand smoke exposure among students, faculty and staff and promote clean air and a healthy environment on all three campuses,” the press release read. “San Mateo [County] Community College District is committed to the health and well-being of everyone on the campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.