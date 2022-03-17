Stand-up comedy is coming to downtown San Mateo, with some of the Bay Area’s best comedians in town Saturday at boba shop Bobabia to vitalize late-night entertainment on the Peninsula.
“I don’t think there’s anything that has been a consistent, high-quality comedy experience on the Peninsula, so hopefully that’s what we can bring,” Phil Griffiths said, a comedian who organized the show and is performing.
Griffiths hopes Saturday’s Stand Up Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. is the first of many weekly shows in San Mateo in the back room of Bobabia. Major cities like San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose have thriving comedy scenes, with the Peninsula often left out over the years. Despite the many different dining options, Griffiths noted there is little entertainment in downtown San Mateo other than the movie theater. Griffiths lives in Half Moon Bay but previously resided in San Mateo and got to know the entertainment scene. He often goes into San Mateo with his family to eat but has not found many entertainment options to show them. Instead, he visits and performs in San Francisco. With the pandemic restrictions lifting, he sees a chance to start an entertainment and comedy scene in San Mateo that will bring people back downtown.
“Bringing live comedy to the Peninsula allows all the locals to spend their money in their community and not go far for it. No more having to drive to the city, pay for parking and fight traffic. We can bring them the same level of entertainment and comedy right here in their own backyard,” Griffiths said by email.
Griffiths runs NearMeComedy, which brings comedy shows to the Peninsula and is putting on the show. While the performance location will remain in San Mateo for the near future, he hopes to one day have a regular presence in Millbrae, San Carlos, Redwood City or Belmont.
“Laughter is something we could all use in these times and having it close to home and being able to support your community at the same time is important,” Griffiths said.
The Saturday show stars Paco Romane, who has been on Comedy Central and Outsidelands. It will also feature Marcus Williams, Shannon Murphy and Vincent Chuang. Romane has done stand-up, acting, writing and improv to voice-overs and podcasts. He has been on Comedy Central, Drunk History, HBO and Funny or Die and has been voted best comedian in San Francisco. He has worked with Ali Wong, Hasan Minaj, Norm MacDonald, Robin Williams, Nate Bargatze, Roy Wood Jr. and Dana Gould. Griffiths was a performer in the 2018 Comedy Central Bay Area Clusterfest Showcase and is a regular at the San Francisco Punch Line, Cobb’s Comedy Club and San Jose Improv. Williams has been a semifinalist in the 2016 Sacramento Comedy Festival and performed in the 2018 Comedy Central Bay Area Clusterfest Showcase and the 2020 SF Sketchfest. Murphy is a regular at the San Francisco Punch Line, Cobb’s Comedy Club and the San Jose Improv. Chuang has been performing comedy in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz since 2012. He can be seen at the San Francisco Punch Line, Cobbs and Rooster T. Feathers.
“We have comics that have been on Netflix, Comedy Central or late-night TV shows, so it’s a high level of comics,” Griffiths said.
People can buy tickets online at nearmecomedy.com for $25. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are for those 18 and over. Bobabia is at 271 Baldwin Ave.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.