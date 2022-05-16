Coldplay

A promotional photo from the Coldplay “Music of the Spheres tour.

SANTA CLARA — Concert events will return to Levi’s Stadium Sunday, nearly three years since the last one was held there as a result of the pandemic.

The stadium’s concert season begins Sunday with Coldplay. part of the group’s “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

Sunday’s concert kicks off the stadium’s biggest concert season in its history, according to stadium officials. There will be a total of six shows running through November.

Jacob Fill, a 49ers spokesperson, said expansion of the stadium’s concert season and the ensuing economic benefit is also due in part to members of the Santa Clara City Council who, in November 2021, voted to allow the stadium to host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m. on weeknights, significantly expanding the catalog of events and talent that can come to the South Bay.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription