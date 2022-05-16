SANTA CLARA — Concert events will return to Levi’s Stadium Sunday, nearly three years since the last one was held there as a result of the pandemic.
The stadium’s concert season begins Sunday with Coldplay. part of the group’s “Music of the Spheres” world tour.
Sunday’s concert kicks off the stadium’s biggest concert season in its history, according to stadium officials. There will be a total of six shows running through November.
Jacob Fill, a 49ers spokesperson, said expansion of the stadium’s concert season and the ensuing economic benefit is also due in part to members of the Santa Clara City Council who, in November 2021, voted to allow the stadium to host five non-NFL events a year that can go until 11 p.m. on weeknights, significantly expanding the catalog of events and talent that can come to the South Bay.
