A trail running parallel to Highway 1 in El Granada has won San Mateo County Planning Commission approval for a coastal development permit with a condition that a biologist survey for San Francisco dusky-footed woodrats.
The project will avoid woodrat nests if possible, and if not, nests will be moved outside construction areas, a county staff report said.
Any San Francisco dusky-footed woodrat houses found will be marked in the field with flagging tape and their locations recorded with GPS. Woodrats feed on woody plants and are generally nocturnal.
The proposed trail runs parallel to the inland side of Highway 1 between Coronado Street and Mirada Road.
“The primary purpose of the proposed trail is to provide a non-motorized alternative for north-south travel down to Half Moon Bay,” the staff report said.
Planning commissioners approved the permit for the trail at a meeting Wednesday.
The nearly milelong trial will allow people to safely commute by bicycle or foot from El Granada to the south end of Miramar, a county staff report said.
Proposed pedestrian lighting will be solar powered.
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across Arroyo de en Medio Creek will require the removal of 10 trees over 12 inches in diameter, according to the report.
All removed, significant size trees will be replaced with native, drought tolerant trees.
The project, located on about 10 acres of undeveloped land, will become part of the larger California Coastal Trail along the 1,200 mile California coastline.
