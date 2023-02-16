The criminal case against former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo for potential financial misdealings was continued Feb. 15 due to continued disputes over electronic evidence collected from Galatolo’s former legal counsel, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A court-signed warrant allowed the DA’s Office to send in police and impartial lawyers to gather evidence from Pahl’s office. The special master’s evidence requires that when evidence is taken from a lawyer’s or doctor’s office, an impartial lawyer must be present to examine the records and make sure no privileged information from other cases is taken and used. The defense team, led by attorney Chuck Smith, had contested the taking of the records.
In a closed hearing on Jan. 15, a judge sided with the DA’s office and ruled that the evidence could be allowed, however, Galatolo and his defense team have asked for another review from the state Court of Appeals, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
The process will likely be put off until March or April while the court of appeals decides whether it will require briefings and oral arguments, a process that could take until summer to resolve.
Galatolo was arrested in April of 2022 at San Francisco International Airport after returning from vacation in Europe. The arrest resulted from a multiyear investigation after a whistleblower complaint in 2019. The district operates three colleges in San Mateo County; Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College. Galatolo began as chancellor in 2001 and resigned suddenly in 2019 amid revelations about the investigation and after the district board offered him an emeritus title to use while exploring ways to create a four-year program at the district. He was later terminated of the position that paid $467,000.
