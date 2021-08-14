Caltrain will offer 104 trains every weekday, including hourly all-stop locals throughout the day and return of the baby bullet express service starting Monday, Aug. 30, in anticipation of a large number of people returning to the office and in-person classes.

As an additional incentive to riders, Caltrain is discounting all of its non-Go Pass fares by 50% during the month of September, according to Caltrain.

The new level of weekday service will provide increased service and frequency throughout the day and into the evening. Service during the weekday peak commuting hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 4-7 p.m.) will be increased to four trains per hour with the return of hourly baby bullet express trains.

A third Gilroy train, which includes direct service to College Park station, will be restored. Weekend service will now be identical, rather than separate Saturday and Sunday schedules, which adds two additional round trips in morning and late evening on Sundays. As public health conditions continue to evolve and ridership continues to increase, Caltrain will make further service adjustments to meet the public’s changing transportation needs. Caltrain ridership continues to improve, regularly exceeding 12% of pre-pandemic levels on the weekdays and 40% on the weekends, according to the transit agency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription