Caltrain will offer 104 trains every weekday, including hourly all-stop locals throughout the day and return of the baby bullet express service starting Monday, Aug. 30, in anticipation of a large number of people returning to the office and in-person classes.
As an additional incentive to riders, Caltrain is discounting all of its non-Go Pass fares by 50% during the month of September, according to Caltrain.
The new level of weekday service will provide increased service and frequency throughout the day and into the evening. Service during the weekday peak commuting hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 4-7 p.m.) will be increased to four trains per hour with the return of hourly baby bullet express trains.
A third Gilroy train, which includes direct service to College Park station, will be restored. Weekend service will now be identical, rather than separate Saturday and Sunday schedules, which adds two additional round trips in morning and late evening on Sundays. As public health conditions continue to evolve and ridership continues to increase, Caltrain will make further service adjustments to meet the public’s changing transportation needs. Caltrain ridership continues to improve, regularly exceeding 12% of pre-pandemic levels on the weekdays and 40% on the weekends, according to the transit agency.
