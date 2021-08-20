Editor,
I recently took Caltrain to Redwood City and wanted to stop in San Mateo for dinner on my way back to Burlingame. To my surprise, there is no service between those two cities from 1-9 p.m. I expressed my dismay to the conductor and suggested they should encourage people to take the train, rather than driving, especially if they’re drinking. He seemed to agree.
Low and behold, I read in this weekend’s Daily Journal that Caltrain will have a “local” train every hour starting soon. Good on ‘em.
I’m still sore about having to wait an hour, along with a hundred fans after a Giants game recently, when they ran out of seats. But I want to give credit where it is due.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
