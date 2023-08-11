Caltrain’s recent ridership numbers show increased use compared to previous months, although the transit agency still has a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Average weekday ridership increased by about 14% compared to last June, with 20,452 riders in 2023 compared to 18,008 in 2022, according to a Caltrain August staff report. Total ridership was about 512,000, an increase from the previous month, with the yearly average daily ridership estimated at 17,177. However, total monthly ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2020 is still at 39%, one of the lowest in the Bay Area, according to a staff report. For comparison, SamTrans has returned to about 89% of pre-pandemic levels, as have most Bay Area bus services, while BART is at 47%. The 39% is an improvement on its December 2022 levels of 24%. Commuter habits have changed as many people no longer commute to the office as often as before, with some people adopting a hybrid work schedule that has hurt Caltrain. Many people also are less likely to go into San Francisco for work and recreation. Weekend ridership is averaging around 7,800. The numbers have been buoyed by special service to San Francisco Giants games and other special events, with the San Francisco LGBTQ Pride Celebrations June 24 bringing in additional customers.

