Caltrain’s recent ridership numbers show increased use compared to previous months, although the transit agency still has a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels.
Average weekday ridership increased by about 14% compared to last June, with 20,452 riders in 2023 compared to 18,008 in 2022, according to a Caltrain August staff report. Total ridership was about 512,000, an increase from the previous month, with the yearly average daily ridership estimated at 17,177. However, total monthly ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2020 is still at 39%, one of the lowest in the Bay Area, according to a staff report. For comparison, SamTrans has returned to about 89% of pre-pandemic levels, as have most Bay Area bus services, while BART is at 47%. The 39% is an improvement on its December 2022 levels of 24%. Commuter habits have changed as many people no longer commute to the office as often as before, with some people adopting a hybrid work schedule that has hurt Caltrain. Many people also are less likely to go into San Francisco for work and recreation. Weekend ridership is averaging around 7,800. The numbers have been buoyed by special service to San Francisco Giants games and other special events, with the San Francisco LGBTQ Pride Celebrations June 24 bringing in additional customers.
Caltrain has occasionally suspended weekend services for Caltrain electrification, a disruption that will electrify Caltrain stations from San Francisco down to San Jose, increasing service to six trains in each direction during peak times and increasing operating speed. Caltrain will run a reduced weekday service of 90 trains per day and no baby bullet trips to accommodate further construction from Aug. 7-25.
Caltrain is also still struggling to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels, although it has increased in the past year. Caltrain fares from March 23 to May 23 were at $6.7 million, higher than the $5 million in the same time in 2022 but less than the $20 million in 2019. Caltrain fares represent a significant portion of revenue for the transit agency, more than other agencies, increasing the importance of strong ridership numbers. Parking revenue was $584,000 from March to May, up from $432,872 in the same time of 2022, although it remains much lower than the $1.38 million achieved in 2019. Advertising revenue has declined significantly since the pandemic for transit agencies, with Caltrain averaging $23,837 between March and May compared to $346,121 in the same period of 2019.
To deal with the loss of revenue, Caltrain is using its Measure RR sales tax funds on operating expenses, which means less money for future capital projects related to the rider experience. Measure RR is a 2020 voter-passed sales tax that gives Caltrain a dedicated funding source for expenses beyond farebox revenue. Caltrain fares have not returned to pre-pandemic levels of around $83 million in 2019, with the 2024 budget estimating around $30 million in revenue and $36 million in 2025. Caltrain’s short-term finances are stable because of federal funding and more revenue than expected from Measure RR.
