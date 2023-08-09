Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae stations on the weekends of Aug. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 to accommodate Caltrain electrification construction and testing.
Crews will install and test the signal system in San Francisco and continue to erect poles and hang wires for the overhead catenary system. Caltrain encourages riders to seek alternative transit options.
