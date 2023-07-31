Smoke may be visible Monday along parts of Interstate Highway 280 in San Mateo County during a planned fire to reduce combustible vegetation at Filoli Historic House and Garden, Cal Fire said Saturday.
Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit will conduct the so-called prescribed fire to clear grass on the San Francisco Public Utility Commission’s Peninsula Watershed, which surrounds Filoli. The 23,000-acre watershed is a key source of drinking water for San Francisco.
