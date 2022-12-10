Burlingame School District Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites is taking a leave of absence for an undetermined amount of time, leading to Assistant Superintendent Marla Silversmith to take on the role in the interim, officials announced in an email Friday.
Because it’s a personnel matter, district trustees said in a statement that they could not provide more details to the public at this time but shared support and appreciation for Silversmith taking on the leadership role.
“Ms. Silversmith has been with the Burlingame School District for five years and has acted as interim superintendent previously. We know that our community is in great hands under her guidance and leadership. We are grateful to Ms. Silversmith for stepping into this role,” the email statement read.
Silversmith, an educator of 21 years, has been with the district for the last five, serving as the assistant superintendent of Educational Services. She earned a bachelor’s in liberal studies, a master’s in education and teaching credentials from California State University at Sacramento. She received her administrative credentials from Saint Mary’s College of California and is currently finishing a doctorate in educational leadership from East Carolina University.
“It is a privilege to have been asked to serve as the interim superintendent of our amazing school district that genuinely celebrates each student, staff, and community member,” Silversmith wrote in a separate email to the district community Friday. “Together, as a district, we have done unbelievably great things during extraordinary times, and I cannot wait to see what we do together going forward.”
The Sacramento native said she looks to her eldest sister, Amber, who has Down syndrome, as a guiding influence in her life by instilling in her the importance of ensuring everyone is equipped with the tools they need to succeed. In her note to the community, Silversmith said she takes the responsibility of providing students with a quality, well-rounded education seriously and believes each student deserves at least a year’s with of growth both academically and social-emotionally.
During this period of transition and beyond, Silversmith said she plans to be accessible to educational partnerships and to keep an “open-door policy” while encouraging families to reach out to her with any questions, comments or concerns.
“I cannot wait to listen and learn with you and have multiple opportunities for conversation and dialogue through positive collaboration,” Silversmith said. “Our dedicated team educates each student at the highest level as we strive to make a positive difference in the life of each student entrusted to us.”
Mount-Benites was hired in June of 2020 as a successor to Maggie MacIsaac. Before coming to Burlingame, he since served in a variety of administrative positions since, including stints as a business executive for the University of California, Berkeley, in the division of equity and inclusion as well as a chief finance position for West Contra Costa Unified School District.
