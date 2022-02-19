Doug Brown

Vacant positions on the Burlingame School District Board of Trustees, left by outgoing members, Kate Reed and Deepak Sarpangal, were filled Tuesday after remaining members appointed Doug Brown and Daniel Devoy to the roles.

“We look forward to Doug and Dan joining the board on March 15, 2022, when they will be sworn into office,” Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites said in his weekly newsletter.

Devoy and Brown will become permanent trustees unless a petition for a special election is filed within 30 days after their appointment on Tuesday, Feb. 15. An election is slated for the two positions in November.

Reed, the board’s vice president, and Sarpangal, board clerk, publicly announced they’d be departing the board and relocating with their families outside of the district during a Jan. 17 meeting.

Reed began her service on the board in 2019 and would have been up for reelection this year but will instead be relocating to Chicago. Deepak, who will be moving to Hillsborough to be closer to his family, joined the board in 2020 with a focus on equity. He would have been up for reelection at the end of 2024.

