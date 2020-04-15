The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in East Palo Alto and Redwood City said Wednesday that they have distributed some 25,000 meals to families and seniors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The food distribution sites are run by Boys & Girls Club staff as well as about 20 volunteers each night of operation. The organization serves hot meals to people in need from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club also partners with the Second Harvest Food Bank on Fridays to distribute containers of food that families can eat over the weekend. The organization has served roughly 25,000 meals to families and seniors in recent weeks.
“We feel fortunate to be in a position to step up to serve the needs of our community during this unprecedented time,” said James Harris, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula’s senior director of operations. “We deeply appreciate our BGCP donors, partners and volunteers, who make this possible.”
Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers are following public health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including practicing physical distancing and offering contactless meal distribution.
Residents seeking to volunteer with the organization can contact Remi Sobomehin, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula’s director of volunteerism and community engagement, at remi@bgcp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.