A new 87-unit townhouse complex is coming to the San Carlos hills after the Planning Commission approved the proposal despite residents imploring the body to deny it out of concern for environmental safety, traffic impacts and other concerns. 

Veev Group, the developer behind the project at 808 Alameda de las Pulgas, has spent the last seven years developing its plans to build 87 townhomes on an 11.4-acre hillside site. After hosting community workshops, working with city staff on its plans and undergoing a number of studies and reviews, the group received the green light to build from the Planning Commission on Monday. 

