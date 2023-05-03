A new 87-unit townhouse complex is coming to the San Carlos hills after the Planning Commission approved the proposal despite residents imploring the body to deny it out of concern for environmental safety, traffic impacts and other concerns.
Veev Group, the developer behind the project at 808 Alameda de las Pulgas, has spent the last seven years developing its plans to build 87 townhomes on an 11.4-acre hillside site. After hosting community workshops, working with city staff on its plans and undergoing a number of studies and reviews, the group received the green light to build from the Planning Commission on Monday.
Once complete, the complex will feature for-sale homes running in size from 2,525 square feet to 2,950 square feet with a mix of two, three and four bedrooms. Each unit will come with a two-car garage with additional guest parking located on site for a total of 206 parking spots.
“Over the years, we’ve studied a range of alternatives and we really do believe that the project we are putting before you today is the best available solution for all of the challenges that we have,” said Michael Tornebene, senior director of Real Estate Development for Veev. “We’re proud to be part of that commitment to housing moving forward and we are proud to be part of the 2030 both general plan and housing element.”
Veev also proposed leaving 3.6 acres in its natural state while removing 260 of 385 trees on site. At least 127 new trees will be planted as replacements for a total of 252 trees. The site will also include publicly accessible walking trails through the open space and Alameda de las Pulgas will become a public street connecting the site to the north and, eventually, Coronado Avenue.
Residents have shared concerns about the project though, arguing that it will potentially lead to landslides after cutting into the hillside and removing trees. There were also concerns the development will lead to more traffic during and after construction, will disrupt the views of residents already living on the site and cause glares from solar panels and noise issues from rooftop decks.
“I don’t feel confident in this development and I don’t think you should either. I think it’s risky and I think there’s plenty of red flags that show that it is risky,” said Tanya, a resident who lives on the end of Dundee Road abutting the site.
The 11.4-acre site was once the location of the Black Mountain Spring Water Company. Parts of that bottling factory, which was active from 1940 to 2000, still sit on the site including an underground tunnel used to harvest water from a natural spring on the eastern end of the property.
In 2015, city officials sought to preserve the Black Mountain property, a site made up of three hills totaling 25 acres along Alameda de las Pulgas between Madera Avenue and Melendy Drive, through a $45 million bond measure, Measure V.
Polling consultants told officials at the time that Measure V was expected to surpass the 66% of the vote needed for approval but the measure ended up falling far short, with only about 39.5% of voters backing the tax.
Former Mayor Mark Olbert, who was on the council during the Measure V election, said during public comment Monday he was disappointed to see the measure fail but argued that the public had spoken, leaving the future of the site up to whoever owns it.
“For many years, the land was privately owned and kept in a relatively undeveloped state which I know led some to assume it would always stay that way regardless of who owned it but property can be used in many lawful ways and what one owner chooses to do doesn’t stop a future owner from pursuing a different dream,” Olbert said. “In the end, I think this is a good partnership and it’s certainly true the region needs more housing.”
Commissioners had shared concerns of their own during a study session in January and asked that staff, the developer and consultants conduct further environmental reviews into issues like tree removal and risks from heavy rain. Reports presented in January and on Monday found that what environmental impacts would be caused by the development could be mitigated. State law also constrained the city’s authority over the project, said Anna Shimko, an attorney for the city.
Aside from asking for the developer to implement minor design changes to help break up the look of the structures, the commission voted 4-0 in support and said they felt the environmental impact report adequately addressed their concerns.
“I think that strengthens the EIR tremendously and that really helps me support and say this is a really strong document,” said Commissioner Ellen Garvey. “I’ve read a lot of EIRs in my career and I thought this was a strong document.”
