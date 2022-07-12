Cristin Coleman, a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District’s Washington Elementary School, lost her battle with cancer in late June, district officials and her family announced in an email Monday.
“If you had a relationship with Cristin, my deepest condolences. You aren’t alone, many of us are feeling this keenly,” wrote Superintendent Chris Mount-Benites in an email Monday.
Coleman was surrounded by family when her battle with cancer came to an end June 27. She died peacefully at home, her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman said in a letter to the district community that was included in Mount-Benites’ email.
Her parents described Coleman as a “bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy” who “was the light of our lives, a beautiful human being who touched so many hearts.”
“She had a keen intelligence and a kind, compassionate way — a ‘lightness of being’ — that enabled her to navigate life gracefully, always looking for ways to help and support others,” Randy and Sue Coleman said.
Cristin Coleman faced her cancer diagnosis head-on, her parents noted in their letter. And the strong devotion she felt for her students, friends, family and colleagues was returned in an outpour of support for her as she fought for her health.
Recognizing the mark Cristin Coleman left on the Washington Elementary community, campus counselor Simran Kumar offered her support to students and staff through group or individual counseling either in-person over the summer in her room at Roosevelt Elementary School or over Zoom.
She encouraged those who may need her support to reach out to her by email at skumar@burlingameschools.org, adding “I am here for all of you during this unfortunate time.”
A celebration of Cristin Coleman’s life will be hosted by the district later this summer or fall and officials are exploring ideas to further commemorate her and her contributions to the Washington campus, Mount-Benites said.
While devastated by the loss of their daughter, Randy and Sue Coleman said they were grateful to have been a part of her life. Cristin Coleman was also grateful, they said, for the support she received.
“During her illness, Cristin never expressed fear, anger, or self-pity, but she was deeply sad to be leaving all of us so soon and for causing us to grieve. And she was profoundly grateful for all your love and support - ‘Washington people have such big hearts.’ It was never about her,” the Colemans wrote. “It was about Love - Love for her family, her friends, her hundreds of students and their families, and her many professional colleagues. Cristin told me she wasn’t afraid because she was leaving all her love to us, the lucky ones whose lives and hearts she touched.”
