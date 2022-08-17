A benefit to support a new memorial devoted to the thousands of Japanese Americans who were housed at the long gone Tanforan Race Track prior to being transported by rail to internment campus in distant locations during World War II will be held Friday in San Bruno.
The event will feature a new film, “80 Years Later,” by Celine Parrenas Shimizu, dean of the arts at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
It was in the spring of 1942 when then President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed (and the U.S. Supreme Court approved) the internment order in the wake of the naval and air attack by the Empire of Japan on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor (and other military installations) in Hawaii.
The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Century at Tanforan and XD. Tickets cost $20 each and they can only be obtained online at https://bit.ly/3R6mfCz.
The memorial’s ribbon-cutting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. The San Bruno Community Foundation has donated key funding, $200,000 so far, to accelerate the construction of the memorial outside the San Bruno BART station adjacent to the shopping center.
GREATNESS WAS INCOGNITO: The kids at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame reportedly had no idea that a Bay Area sports legend was hidden in their midst.
Playing the part of the Washington Wildcat, the school’s mascot, was none other than former Giants’ pitcher Tim Lincecum, who dazzled fans and foes alike during his time on the major league mound.
He took that covered, costumed role in Burlingame because his future wife, Cristin Coleman, was the school’s popular principal. Few, if any, of the students realized there was an iconic sporting figure behind the mascot’s mask.
Sadly, as reported in the Daily Journal at the time, Cristin passed away late in June due to a long struggle with cancer. She and Lincecum, rather reclusive even during his very public professional baseball career, married prior to her passing.
They kept all of this very private throughout the ordeal. Sad.
A MONKEYPOX UPDATE: How bad is the dreaded and much-touted monkeypox outbreak here on the Peninsula? Not very.
The latest figures provided by San Mateo County officials via the state’s public health website gave us an updated answer to the infected number on the Peninsula as of last week: A grand total of 27 (suspected or confirmed) individuals.
Statewide, there were 1,945 such cases, of which 1,889 involved males (98%). Of those, 1,354 identified as gay or bisexual. There were 48 hospitalizations (3.5%) and zero deaths. There were just four cases reported among children/teens under the age of 18.
All of this highlights the obvious: This ailment, painful and unattractive though it may be, is difficult to contract, rarely fatal and no serious threat to the public at large, particularly kids.
A WHOLE DIFFERENT BALLGAME: The differences could not have been more stark. Last weekend’s Women’s Coaching Alliance conference was light years beyond what some of us gamely attempted in the late 1970s.
Two generations ago, the modest idea was to alert girls and women about the athletic opportunities afforded by the passage of Title IX, the 1972 federal law that requires gender equality in sports offerings in most educational settings.
The event was held at the old Burlingame Recreation Center; perhaps 75 people attended. This month’s gathering at the sparkling, new Burlingame Community Center drew at least twice that many participants and was better organized and promoted and far more informative and focused (mainly on increasing the number of female coaches).
Credit folks like the alliance’s Pam Baker and her crew for those pluses.
NO MOM NAMED SOPRANO HERE: Love the name of that mothers’ group in Brisbane: “The MOB.” Or, more formally,” The Mothers of Brisbane.” Not to worry, this North County female “gang” does not have anyone from the Soprano family involved, at least as far as we are aware.
