Belmont and its Police Department continue to move forward with updated policy language and programs aimed at public transparency and establishing clear expectations for officers when dealing with people.
“I think putting it all there; you get straight from the start what our expectations are in how police interact,” Vice Mayor Julia Mates said.
The updates include new and more detailed language around its search and seizure policy to address racial profiling, implicit bias and bias by proxy, along with updates to the temporary custody of juveniles policy to remind officers to choose less restrictive methods during temporary custody. The department updated its website to include options for feedback on service, filing complaints and updating its frequently asked questions.
Mates said the language change would help officers and the public have more clarity and guidance about what is expected from officers in situations. The policy language changes occurred following discussions between the Public Safety Sub-Committee and the department presented to the City Council Tuesday.
The new Crisis Assessment, Response & Education program, or C.A.R.E., has also started responding to calls involving mental health crises. The C.A.R.E. team has three officers with specialized mental health crisis training who follow up with victims and family members to offer support after a mental health crisis, including providing resources and getting feedback. Since October, C.A.R.E. has responded to 58 incidents and had 99 follow-ups. It has resolved cases with 41 people and is currently working with 14 people.
“We are very fortunate to have three officers who have extra training and abilities to really provide us the extra training we need so we can do the best job possible for our community, but also provide the excellent follow-up services they are doing with these cases that we deal with on a fairly regular basis, Belmont Police Chief Tony Psaila said.
The Belmont Community Police Academy, or B.C.P.A., is being readied for a beta test in April with full in-person community academy sessions in late summer or early fall. B.C.P.A. builds relationships with the community along with transparency and trust through programs and in-person classes. It will include classes, hands-on activities and tours. Applications for the academy will be posted in the summer.
Councilwoman Davina Hurt said community input had been considered throughout the subcommittee process on Police Department updates and transparency, including personal meetings about experiences.
“Community input has been taken along the way and at each point shown what has been done thus far asked the community to review it. So, there has been an exchange in possibilities,” Hurt said.
Councilman Warren Lieberman felt the Belmont Police Department was one of the more responsive and socially committed departments on the Peninsula.
“I come at this with a strong expectation that we are going to be the leaders in our area for what we are doing and the tactics that we employ and the training that you benefit from. Certainly, that seems to be consistent with what I just heard,” Lieberman said.
A discussion at the Tuesday meeting on police complaints started after residents and the City Council asked for details on the complaint process against officers and the discipline officers receive. Psaila said the type of complaints the department receives varies and are not usually in one specific area. The complaints are assigned to a supervisor for investigation and are investigated like a crime, complete with examining officer-worn video and doing interviews.
“There isn't a type of complaint we typically get. They are just all over the place and sporadic,” Psaila said.
Psaila said all complaints are taken seriously. In response to a resident's concern about police investigating complaints against the police, he mentioned that if there is a complaint of an officer breaking the law, it is also investigated by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, an outside agency.
When it comes to the actual discipline involved, the department cannot release certain information based on the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, Psaila said.
“But we are not actually allowed by law to let folks know what the actual punishment is,” Psaila said.
