The Shops at El Camino Real in Belmont, home to six tenants including Peet’s Coffee & Tea, SuperCuts and AT&T, has been sold to a private investor from Northern California for $9.55 million, according to a press release.
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group, which represented the seller — another private investor from Northern California — earlier this month announced the sale that equates to a 4.6% cap rate and approximately $1,200 per square foot.
Built in 1999 and situated on .32 acres, the two-building property located at the intersection of El Camino Real and O’Neill Avenue is also home to Detox Kitchen & Juice Bar, Menchie’s Yogurt and Toto’s Pizzeria.
