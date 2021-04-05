A Belmont police officer was injured on Saturday in a traffic collision while completing an investigation, police said.
Police had stopped a suspected drunken driver on Highway 17 and while searching his vehicle found a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.
Police arrested Geoffrey Eppes of Montara and put him in the patrol car with another officer.
That’s when an unrelated vehicle crashed into the back of the police car, injuring the officer.
The officer and Eppes were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have been released.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
Eppes was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for evading officers when they initially tried to stop him.
