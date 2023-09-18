A draft environmental impact report on a redevelopment proposal at 2 Davis Drive in Belmont for a new four-story office building has been released and is available for public comment.
The project is not far from Ralston Middle School and would mean the demolition of the existing warehouse and parking lot for it to be redeveloped into a four-story office or research and development building. The 58-foot building would be around 77,000 square feet and include three office levels and one parking.
The southeast corner of the site will be devoted to a new fire station to replace the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department Station 15, located less than half a mile away at 2701 Cipriani Blvd., while the northeast corner will be dedicated to the city for a new right‐turn lane at the Ralston Avenue and Davis Drive intersection, according to the city. The site would allow for a three-story fire station building. A rooftop terrace of 3,400 square feet is proposed. The project is bordered by Ralston Avenue to the north and Crystal Springs Upland Middle School to the south. The project is from LSA Associates.
The environmental report findings showed there could be significant environmental effects for transportation around vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the project page on the city’s website. Concerns about air quality and noise could be lowered if mitigation measures are implemented. Potential alternatives suggested in the report to reduce impacts include not redeveloping, making the project three stories, or keeping the current building and adding a floor or two to it.
Previous comments submitted about the site have expressed worry about the building height and its impact on nearby residences, noise from the fire station, increased traffic on Ralston Avenue and the removal of heritage oak trees. The 3.24-acre site would see seven trees removed, with 56 new trees planted. The current site holds an occupied commercial building.
The enclosed parking garage would be around 22,355 square feet and provide 99 spaces, of which 37 would be valet parking. Another 153 spaces would surround the building, with an additional 16 valet spaces. A total of 268 spots at the site would be available. A project summary anticipates that 310 employees could work at the site. There would be 18 bicycle spaces.
