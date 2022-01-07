Following a national search, Belmont City Manager Afshin Oskoui announced the appoitment of Eric Engelbart as assistant city manager.
For the past six years, Engelbart has served as deputy city manager for the city of San Leandro, with particular emphasis in land use, budgeting and finance, communications, public safety and special projects.
“I am pleased to welcome Eric to our executive team. Eric’s track record of success, as well as his comprehensive understanding and skills in directing various aspects of a municipality, such as economic and community development, will add to the city’s already excellent team. We are fortunate to have someone of Eric’s talents and character join our community,” Oskoui said in a press release.
Prior to San Leandro, Engelbart worked for Marin County for more than eight years in several roles. As a management and budget analyst in the County Administrator’s Office, he oversaw more than $100 million in annual appropriations spanning a wide spectrum of countywide service areas and operating departments. Earlier in his career, he worked as a municipal land use planner for both Santa Barbara and Marin counties, where he shepherded complex land development projects through the entitlements process.
Engelbart holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Washington and Lee University, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. Outside of work, he enjoys exploring the outdoors with his family and friends.”
Engelbart officially joins Belmont on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
