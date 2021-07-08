Belmont police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 44-year-old Belmont man last seen at his adult housing facility on Hiller Street Tuesday at around 11 p.m.
Todd Smith, 44, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He has developmental disabilities and functions similarly to a 12-year-old, police said. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 200 pounds.
Belmont police Lt. Peter Lotti said there had been a report of an alleged sighting in San Jose since he was reported missing, but an area check by police did not find anything.
Smith previously went missing from his adult housing facility 10 p.m. June 23 after walking off. Smith was later found the next afternoon in San Jose after getting there on public transportation using Caltrain.
“Especially of late, he has been wanting to get out of the area. Usually, it’s not really an issue with most of the folks there,” Lotti said.
Lotti said the police did not have specifics on why he wants to go to San Jose, other than Smith previously mentioning wanting lunch and going to see the San Jose Sharks play hockey when he went missing in June. Lotti said it was possible Smith might use public transportation again to go places. Smith also has family in Fremont and may try to get to the city.
Smith did not have a cellphone, identification or any form of money with him when he left. He also did not take his prescribed medication with him either. Lotti said his options for food and public transportation are diminishing.
“We are hopeful someone recognizes him and calls law enforcement,” Lotti said.
Belmont police had done neighborhood canvassing, including checking residents’ camera systems, contacting hospitals, sending out reports, reaching out on social media and registering him as a missing person.
Smith does often walk throughout his Belmont neighborhood without any supervision but returns to the house. After the initial missing person report, police recommended a tracking device, but he did not appear willing to wear it regularly, with facility staff working to find a better solution. Smith left the house Tuesday without caretaker assistance but did not return that night within the normal amount of time of around 30 minutes.
Police are asking people who see him call 911 immediately. Anyone who saw him after Tuesday at 11 p.m. can call Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.
