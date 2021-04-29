To ensure police policy and communication in Belmont meets community standards, the City Council at its April 27 meeting approved forming a permanent Public Safety Committee for input and community outreach.
Councilmember Davina Hurt thanked the police department for its work and the difficult conversations involving everyone in the community. She reminded everyone that the reason the city started the subcommittee was the death of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin.
“We will never know what Derek Chauvin was thinking in the moment those things happened, but we can do all we can here in this community to make sure it doesn’t happen, and I think creating a public forum where we really exchange ideas and where we can really express what we are feeling is important,” Hurt said.
Belmont will create a standing Public Safety Committee of two councilmembers who work with the city staff and police chief to consider police policy. It will also have presentations and discussions on policing policies and procedures and regular public communication. The Public Safety Subcommittee of Hurt and Vice Mayor Julia Mates worked with Belmont police to review and evaluate policies and recommended the new standing committee. The subcommittee has recommended several policy changes passed by the council, including use of force, bias-based policing, search and seizures and temporary custody of juveniles, along with public outreach and creating police programs. The new committee will likely meet quarterly or if an issue occurs.
Hurt said the community needs open dialogue about policing within the city, which she believes the new committee can provide.
“I’m committed to working on this topic and many others so we can have the Belmont we all love,” Hurt said.
Mates said the committee could provide a space to talk about national issues and public comment. She expects state legislation to come down around policing that will affect local cities.
“This will be a chance for us to get updates on that and even bring in guests and experts that might help us as we go along and navigate some of these changes,” Mates said.
Belmont Police Chief Tony Psaila said the subcommittee had come a long way over the last 10 months in ensuring a situation like the murder of George Floyd does not happen in Belmont. He highlighted the Crisis Assessment, Response and Education Program enhancing police response to calls for mental health crises and the Belmont Community Police Academy Program working toward community education as important changes.
“I very much appreciate the opportunity to work with our subcommittee, to work with Councilmember Hurt and Vice Mayor Mates. We have had a lot of great discussions, and I think we have done a lot of good things in the process,” Psaila said.
Councilmember Tom McCune agreed with forming a permanent committee on the issue.
“I am happy to support it. I think this is the right course of action for Belmont even though I think there are other communities where I have lived that should go farther than this,” McCune said.
Councilmember Warren Lieberman praised Hurt and Mates for the time and effort put into improving police practices and agreed the changes were appropriate for Belmont.
“I think by virtue of spending a bit of time on this, you have come up with some very good recommendations,” Lieberman said.
Mayor Charles Stone said community members tell him they want the ability to speak about policing issues in Belmont, and he believes the permanent committee provides that opportunity.
“I also think it is an appropriate issue for a permanent standing committee, so I am I glad about that,” Stone said.
The motion passed 5-0, and the city will bring back an ordinance on the topic at a later date for final approval.
