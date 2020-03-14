Yacir Alexander Guzman, 18, who prosecutors say rode his bike up to a 13-year-old girl walking home Monday from school in Redwood City, reached for her buttocks and returned to cup his hand on her breast over her sweater, will be arraigned March 19.
Guzman, a resident of unincorporated Redwood City, is in custody on $150,000 bail.
