The arraignment of a San Carlos man, who prosecutors say left notes in January at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in the community threatening the pastor and members, has been continued to April 23 for the defense to obtain additional medical records.
Paul Leland Michaelson, 79, threatened to go the church with a firearm, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Gerald Schwartzbach said Friday that Michaelson sustained serious injuries — including a traumatic brain injury — in 2018 when he fell from a ladder and onto a cement walkway.
The attorney said of the alleged actions by his client at the church that, “It’s completely inconsistent with his life history and who he is.”
“He’s always been a good man and still is,” Schwartzbach said.
The attorney described the case as not one of adversaries but both the prosecution and defense trying to understand what happened.
